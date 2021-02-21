Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 743,244 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $42,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 194,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,325,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 152,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.