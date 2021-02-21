Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 54,298 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FMC worth $49,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rowe increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

