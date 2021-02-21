Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $38,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $88.09 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $88.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

