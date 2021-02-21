Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,260 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of WestRock worth $40,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. WestRock has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

