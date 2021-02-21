Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alliant Energy worth $46,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

