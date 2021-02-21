SUKU (SUKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.35 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, SUKU has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $19.35 million and $554,321.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.81 or 0.00508181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00077522 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.00405954 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,327,635 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

