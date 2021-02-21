Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Straumann from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Straumann has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

