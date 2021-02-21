Strategic Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.00 and its 200-day moving average is $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

