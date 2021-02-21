Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 915,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.00 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.