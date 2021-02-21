Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

