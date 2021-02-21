StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $56.30 Average PT from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,308,000 after purchasing an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after buying an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $92.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.