Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

