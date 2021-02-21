Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,785 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TRTX opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

