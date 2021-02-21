Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 86,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 455,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

