Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $478.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.15. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

