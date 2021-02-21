Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gannett Call Options (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 14,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the typical volume of 2,238 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Gannett alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,931,000 after buying an additional 1,361,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 633,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 310,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 275,840 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 1,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 283,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.71 on Friday. Gannett has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.