Stifel Nicolaus Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to $42.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

