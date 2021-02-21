Stealth Price Up 84.3% This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Stealth has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $42,338.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00023893 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,667,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

