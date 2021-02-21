State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,480 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

