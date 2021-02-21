State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,400 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after buying an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

