State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HOG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

