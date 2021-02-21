State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

