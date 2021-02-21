State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,932 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHL. FMR LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

