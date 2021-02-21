State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 65,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.06 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

