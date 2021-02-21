State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

