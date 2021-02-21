State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.19 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 433.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 32.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

