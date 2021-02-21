State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 120,941 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 154,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

