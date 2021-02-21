State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $54,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

