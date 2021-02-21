State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of ResMed worth $43,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

