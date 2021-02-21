State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.69 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,135,000 after acquiring an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $153.96 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

