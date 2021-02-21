State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $44,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $810.42 and a 200 day moving average of $684.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

