State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $49,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.