Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

