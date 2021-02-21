Stably USD (USDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,168.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $673,363.03 and $8,168.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.93 or 0.00762797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019390 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00039836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.58 or 0.04594007 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,637,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,743 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

