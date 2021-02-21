STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.02

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.02 and last traded at $124.83, with a volume of 21246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.07.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.19 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $97,737,960 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $21,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

