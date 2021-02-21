SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

