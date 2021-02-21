SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

