Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $909.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce $909.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.90 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

