Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.61. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 29,863 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $28.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

