SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

