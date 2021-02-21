Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $2.78. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 5,995 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

