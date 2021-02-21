Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 123,865 shares of company stock worth $1,459,132. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

