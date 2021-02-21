Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $13.15 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

