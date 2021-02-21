SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

TLMD has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of TLMD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $20,578,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $13,720,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $12,281,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.