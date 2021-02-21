SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $45,437,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth $10,963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 348,638 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 243,379 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,475,000 shares of company stock worth $122,381,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

