Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 2,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Anna Griffin sold 7,543 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $623,655.24.

On Friday, February 5th, Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00.

SMAR stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

