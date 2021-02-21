Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin Sells 2,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Anna Griffin sold 7,543 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $623,655.24.
- On Friday, February 5th, Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00.
SMAR stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.
