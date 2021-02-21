SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMBK opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

