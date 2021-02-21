Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 70.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.