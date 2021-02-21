Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WORK. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,692 shares of company stock worth $38,706,396. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.