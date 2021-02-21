Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.37 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Skycoin has a total market cap of $55.18 million and $8.37 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00004773 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.20 or 0.00493412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00061320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00379814 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

